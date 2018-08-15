Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $978.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $49.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.28 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

