Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cable One Inc Issued By B. Riley (CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cable One in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will earn $7.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2018 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $30.55 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $821.00.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $779.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $597.40 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Cable One by 13.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cable One by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cable One by 32.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 18.9% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total transaction of $215,829.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.60, for a total transaction of $2,859,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,444 shares of company stock worth $8,190,210. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

