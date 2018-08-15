Q2 (QTWO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BTIG Research cut Q2 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. Q2 has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director Carl James Schaper sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,226,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Furrer sold 21,406 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $1,227,634.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,096 shares of company stock worth $16,102,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,042,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 385,863 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 18.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,971,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,477,000 after buying an additional 308,155 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 19.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,459,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after buying an additional 233,716 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 871,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

