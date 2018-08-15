Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group Inc Cut by Analyst (TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGI. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE:TGI opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

