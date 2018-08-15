PumaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,663.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $7,663.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000308 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00252466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00151035 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

