Proteome Sciences plc (PRM) Insider Martin Diggle Acquires 500,000 Shares

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) insider Martin Diggle acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,513.46).

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Martin Diggle acquired 328,000 shares of Proteome Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £13,120 ($16,736.83).

Shares of LON:PRM opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Proteome Sciences plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.64 ($0.07).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) price objective on shares of Proteome Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, biomarker assays, isobaric and isotopic reagents, and proprietary biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

