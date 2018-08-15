Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prosperity Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.1242145298884 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $138,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

