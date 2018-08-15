ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,552,696 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 13th total of 2,832,728 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,170,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 130,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 86,534 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

TQQQ opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $68.81.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

