Prologis Inc (PLD) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,760,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Prologis worth $378,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 156,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $304,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

