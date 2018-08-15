Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, Coinnest and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $248,077.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003248 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00249289 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002225 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00061770 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

