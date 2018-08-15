Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stock

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10,496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,016 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,797,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,448,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,030,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,328,000 after acquiring an additional 918,697 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,405. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.02 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

