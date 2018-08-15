Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,214,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,451,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,318 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,740.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,385 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,255,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,916 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

