Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Granite Construction worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 6.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 707,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $22,218,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($1.01). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Claes Bjork bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.