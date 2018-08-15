Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.18 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after buying an additional 187,780 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Helen of Troy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 713,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,500,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,642,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $726,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

