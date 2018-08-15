Primerica, Inc. (PRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 14th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Primerica has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Primerica stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $120.30.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $130,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

