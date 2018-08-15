Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.71.

Shares of PBH opened at C$102.84 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$92.02 and a 52-week high of C$122.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$580.60 million. Premium Brands had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

In other Premium Brands news, Director Stephen Sposari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.01, for a total transaction of C$351,030.00. Also, Director John Stephen Beliveau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.52, for a total transaction of C$597,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,720 over the last 90 days.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

