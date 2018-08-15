Premise Capital LLC Purchases 35,282 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Premise Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 346.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 6.9% of Premise Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Premise Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

MDY stock opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $307.28 and a 1 year high of $368.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $1.0098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

