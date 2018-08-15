PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy (PBW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy (BMV:PBW) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBW. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

PBW stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

