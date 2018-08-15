Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Envestnet (ENV) Share Price

News coverage about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) has trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.341421133323 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ENV opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 2,934 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $159,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,888. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

