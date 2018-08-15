Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 59414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTLA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 311.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,069,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 1,503.29%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

