Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.76. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 1,503.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 151.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 81,202 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 200,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.