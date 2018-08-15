Pool Co. (POOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

POOL stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,441. Pool has a 52-week low of $97.25 and a 52-week high of $163.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.08). Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

In other news, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $1,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,677.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,116,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,412,000 after purchasing an additional 63,095 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10,523.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,712,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,801 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

