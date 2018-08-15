Polypipe Group (PLP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLP. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 460.86 ($5.88).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

Shares of PLP opened at GBX 370.20 ($4.72) on Tuesday. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 327.70 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.50 ($5.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.