Polymath Trading Down 34.5% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LATOKEN, Upbit and IDEX. Polymath has a market cap of $44.90 million and $1.72 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00874534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002298 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003367 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,420,107 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Upbit, Koinex, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

