Pluralsight (PS) Shares Up -3.9%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) shares shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $29.50. 13,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 689,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

