Playags’ (AGS) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Playags (NYSE:AGS) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Playags’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playags from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Playags to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playags from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Playags from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playags has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NYSE:AGS opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. Playags has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Playags had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Playags will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Playags in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playags in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Playags in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playags in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playags in the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

