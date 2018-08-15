Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Holdings Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The business had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $983,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,037. Company insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.