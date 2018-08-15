Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1930.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of COLL opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.51. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $567,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Brannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $110,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,331. 13.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

