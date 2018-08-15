Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 10.03%.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSOD. ValuEngine raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

CSOD opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 0.62. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

In other news, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $586,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,806 shares of company stock worth $6,709,408. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 75.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 58.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 170,030 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.