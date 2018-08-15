Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) a $41.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.18.

WRD stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $225.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.16 million. analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Wildhorse Resource Development news, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $295,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,015.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Saad Habachy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,596,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 75,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 113,011 shares in the last quarter.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

