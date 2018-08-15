Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 657,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 830,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PES shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $262.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.90.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.84 million. analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,870.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,913,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 375,824 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 647.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 475,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 412,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 319.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 426,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 324,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.