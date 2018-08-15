Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 44.485704876357 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE PZC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 64,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,822. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

