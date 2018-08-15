Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stock

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.38.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $318.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.52 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.