Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Whirlpool by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 613,198 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $122.81 and a 52 week high of $190.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.