Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,111 Mosaic Co (MOS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 862.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

