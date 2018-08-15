Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,827 Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Control4 by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Control4 by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Control4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Control4 in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Control4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRL stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. Control4 Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Control4 news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $25,122.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $3,483,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,776 shares of company stock worth $4,506,366. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

