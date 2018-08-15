Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

