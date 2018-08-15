Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,256 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 27.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

