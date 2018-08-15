Philip D. Fracassa Sells 3,582 Shares of Timken Co (TKR) Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $906.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. CL King started coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Timken by 1,368.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

