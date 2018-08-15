Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Laurie J. Olson Sells 10,214 Shares

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after buying an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,162,000 after buying an additional 7,534,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,123,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,563,000 after buying an additional 1,881,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,053,000 after buying an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,442,000 after buying an additional 1,345,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morningstar set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

