Petrus Resources Ltd (PRQ) Director Don Gray Purchases 120,500 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) Director Don Gray acquired 120,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,015.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Don Gray acquired 37,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,875.00.

TSE PRQ opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRQ. Raymond James cut their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Petrus Resources in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

