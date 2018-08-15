Petrus Resources Ltd (PRQ) Director Don Gray Purchases 120,500 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) Director Don Gray acquired 120,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,015.00.
Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 14th, Don Gray acquired 37,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,875.00.
TSE PRQ opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.78.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.
