Petrus Resources Ltd (PRQ) Director Don Gray Buys 37,500 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) Director Don Gray purchased 37,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$34,875.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Don Gray purchased 120,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$100,015.00.

TSE:PRQ opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Petrus Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

