Petroquest Energy (PQ) & Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Head-To-Head Survey

Petroquest Energy (NYSE: OXY) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -6.13% N/A -4.26% Occidental Petroleum 15.36% 9.68% 4.71%

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petroquest Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Occidental Petroleum 1 5 12 0 2.61

Petroquest Energy presently has a consensus price target of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 216.62%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Petroquest Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petroquest Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Petroquest Energy does not pay a dividend. Occidental Petroleum pays out 346.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.14 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -1.05 Occidental Petroleum $13.27 billion 4.59 $1.31 billion $0.89 89.51

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Petroquest Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its projects include Arkoma Basin, Wyoming, Texas, and South Louisiana. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; operates a crude oil export terminal; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.