Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (PERI) Coverage Initiated at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Perion Network Ltd Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Perion Network Ltd Common Stock alerts:

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 37,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,367. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.50. Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Perion Network Ltd Common Stock by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network Ltd Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network Ltd Common Stock by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perion Network Ltd Common Stock by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,339,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 320,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Ltd Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network Ltd Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.