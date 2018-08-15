Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (PERI) Coverage Initiated at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Perion Network Ltd Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Perion Network Ltd Common Stock stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 37,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,367. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.50. Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Perion Network Ltd Common Stock Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.
