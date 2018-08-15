Performance Food Group (PFGC) Trading Down 10.8% Following Weak Earnings

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $33.60. 4,214,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 541% from the average session volume of 657,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “$38.15” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 56,176 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $2,046,491.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,514.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 6,939 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $255,147.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

