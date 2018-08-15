People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of People’s United Financial worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1,843.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in People’s United Financial by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $74,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,758 shares in the company, valued at $257,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,404 shares of company stock worth $1,635,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Sandler O’Neill raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

