Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Press coverage about Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.1418696189276 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,144. The firm has a market cap of $699.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.70%. research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

