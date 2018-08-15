Penta (PNT) One Day Volume Hits $4.83 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Penta has a market cap of $0.00 and $4.83 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z and HitBTC. During the last week, Penta has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000317 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00260494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00159728 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

