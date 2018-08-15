Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $107,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 19,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $1,296,383.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $1,233,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,781,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

