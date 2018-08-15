Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.60.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total transaction of $443,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total transaction of $234,327.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,776. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $436.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $326.68 and a 52-week high of $450.83. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

